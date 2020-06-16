Kashmir scholar goes missing during trekking to Gangbal

Srinagar: A 27-year-old scholar hailing from Srinagar’s Bemina area is missing since Sunday after he went to trekking along with his friends to Gangbal in Ganderbal.

Hilal Ahmad Dar, a resident of Housing Colony Bemina pursuing PhD in Management Studies at Kashmir University had left for trekking to Naranag in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district along with five of his friends at 4 am on Sunday and was supposed to be back the same night, Mohammad Nabeel, Hilal’s cousin told Kashmir Reader over phone.

While his friends returned home the same day, Hilal has been missing since then and his mobile number is also inaccessible from 7 am Sunday morning, Nabeel said.

He said that the friends who accompanied him told them that Hilal was with them till 12:30 pm Sunday before they started a trek uphill towards Nundkul Gangbal from their base camp.

As they advanced towards Gangbal, Hilal told his friends that he was tired and remained close to the base camp without walking any further, Nabeel quoted the doctorate scholar’s friends telling them adding “They also denied about any foul play”.

“They said they even tried to find him out upon their return (to the base camp) but to no avail,” Nabeel said.

He said that Hilal’s friends were being currently investigated by the police at Police Station where they have filed a missing complaint into the incident. A police official at Police Station Kangan confirmed that Hilal’s friends were being questioned into the incident adding that there had been no breakthrough in the case yet.

Hilal is survived by his elder brother Yasir Ahmad and his parents passed away, Nabeel said.

Hilal, he said, had been selected for the doctorate degree in December last year and his class work started in March.

