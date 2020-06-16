Blacktopping of roads begin, 400 kilometre stretch to be macadamised in Srinagar this year

Srinagar: The department of Roads and buildings (R&B) has started blacktopping work of arterial after the works remained suspended last year following abrogation of Article 370.

Chief Engineer R&B department Sami Arif confirmed that the macadamisation work of the main roads has started across Kashmir 10 days ago.

He said that a thousand kilometre of road stretch will be blacktopped this year across the region. “Priority will be given to main roads. We will also try to macadamise some important link roads depending upon the condition of the roads,” he said.

According to him, 400 kilometre of roads will be macadamised this year in Srinagar.

“We also have some macadamisation work programmes through smart city projects which are going to be approved by the department within a few days,” Arif added.

He said nearly 25 kilometres of the roads have been completed till this date.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print