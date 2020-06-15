Chief Animal Husbandary Officer Pulwama suspended over ‘dereliction’ of COVID duty, FIR ordered

Bilal Habib

Pulwama: District Administration Pulwama on Monday suspended Chief Animal Husbandry Officer of the district for alleged dereliction of duties and mismanagement of a COVID care centre situated in the district headquarters.

Official sources told Kashmir Reader that the said CAHO, Mohammad Hussain Wani was designated as the Nodal Officer of the facility.

While the officer was previously also issued warnings for laxity on his part, on Sunday he was found absconding and unauthorisedly absent from the district headquarters during informed visit of the District Magistrate, sources said.

They said the officer was absent even as some of the primary contacts lodged in the COVID Care Centre had tested positive for COVID -19.

The officer has been attached with the office of ADM Pulwama with immediate effect and an FIR has also been directed to be lodged under relevant sections of Disaster Management Act, 2005.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print