Huge spike in ‘recoveries’: 97 persons discharged in Shopian

Shopian: While a sixth person from the district died of Covid-19 on Friday night, 97 patients were discharged from isolation centres in Shopian in a single day after recovering from this disease which has so far claimed over 50 lives in Jammu and Kashmir.

A man from Kadgam village became the latest victim of Covid-19 from Shopian district. He died Friday night and his test reports came positive for novel coronavirus on Saturday.

After a huge spike in Covid-19 cases in recent days, the recovery of 97 patients has come as a relief to both officials and the general public, since the spike had created a scare in the district.

Chief Medical Officer Shopian, Dr Ramesh, told Kashmir Reader that a total of 482 cases have been detected in the district of whom 296 patients have recovered and have been discharged from isolation centers, reducing the number of active patients to 186.

“With a fresh death, the death toll has reached to six. Till Friday, 8,197 tests of samples from the district had been conducted,” he informed.

