B Ed students at KU’s DDE demand promotion through internal assessment

Srinagar: Hundreds of students pursuing Bachelors in Education (B Ed) through distance mode at the University of Kashmir have demanded promotion on the basis of internal assessment as the varsity administration announced for other programmes recently in view of an undue delay in the completion of the programme.

The aggrieved students from the 2017 batch registered with the KU’s Directorate of Distance Education said that they were already running late by more than a year on their degree, supposed to be completed within two years.

While the 2017 batch students have appeared in the first two of the four semesters of the B Ed programme, those from 2018 batch are yet to appear even in their opening semester examination, they lamented.

They said the deadlock had put their career at stake asking the varsity administration to promote them through internal assessment as it recently announced for other programmes in view of the COVID-19 lockdown.

The students said that there had been no word from the varsity administration about the mode of examination to be adopted for them.

Those who have registered for the programme right after completing their graduation said that the delay in the examinations had particularly put them in quandary as it had subsequently delayed their plans to enroll themselves for a postgraduate programme.

The aggrieved students appealed to the KU administration to address the issue as soon as possible so as to save their academic career.

An aggrieved student even said that the delay in their degrees was adversely affecting their job prospects as several of them were already approaching the upper age limit.

Concerned officials at KU could not be contacted for their comments over the matter.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print