127 soldiers join Ladakh Scouts

Srinagar: An Attestation Parade was held on Saturday at The Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre(LSRC), Leh to mark the entry of 127 well trained recruits into the regiment as Young Soldiers.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the ceremony was conducted without any military or civil dignitaries or parents of the recruits following all the norms and advisories issued by The Ministry of Home Affairs as well as by the Indian Army.

The attestation parade with appropriate social distancing in consonance with the highest traditions of the Indian Army was reviewed by Col Rinchen Dorje, Commandant, LSRC. The Young Soldiers, hailing from all regions of Ladakh, took oath in unison to serve the nation. The Reviewing Officer congratulated them and urged them to devote their life in service to the nation as proud soldiers of the Indian Army.

He exhorted upon the soldiers to continue to strive hard in pursuit of excellence in all spheres and take a solemn vow to uphold the sovereignty of the Nation.The young Riflemen were awarded medals for their outstanding performance during training. I

