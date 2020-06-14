LAWDA carries out massive demolition drive

SRINAGAR: Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) Saturday carried out a massive demolition drive in Habak Batapora, Tailbal, Braine, and Check Sadarbal.

Five illegal constructions that include two single storey houses, two double storey houses and two gate pillars raised illegally were demolished on spot under the supervision of Enforcement Officer.

An illegal construction belonging was sealed in presence of Secretary LAWDA.

During the demolition drive there was stiff resistance from the miscreants in the area of Batapora Teilbal, stones were hurled on the demolition squad resulting in minor injuries to one police constable.

