Body found at Sheeri river banks

Baramulla: A Body of an elderly man was found at river banks in Sheeri area of Baramulla district on Saturday morning.

Police sources said that some locals spotted a body of an elderly man on river banks near Sheeri area of Baramulla along Baramulla Uri road and informed the police.

A team of police reached the spot and took the body into their custody and later handed it over to his family after all legal formalities for last rites.

The deceased was identified as Akhtar Hussain son of late Mehboob Alam a resident of Singhpora Baramulla. The deceased was missing for the past two days from his home.

Police station Sheeri Baramulla registered a case under relevant act and has started investigation.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print