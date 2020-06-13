Baramulla man dies of COVID-19, third death in a day

Srinagar: An eldely man of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on died of COVID-19, taking the number of fatalities due to Coronavirus to 56 in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

An official told Kashmir Despatch that a 75 year old man from Gutyar Baramulla died at Srinagar Hospital due to COVID-19 on Saturday evening, became third in a day who died due to this virus in Kashmir.

A health official also confirmed to Kashmir Despatch and said a 75 year old Patient was in med A/E Shifted to ward 2A patient expired on 2:15 pm On 13/06/20 dead body was in mortuary. Patient came out covid 19 positive today he added.

Kashmir on early Saturday witnessed two deaths due to Covid-19 pandemic include a retired doctor from Parrypora, Srinagar who died at JVC Bemina and a 60-year-old resident from Shopian district of South Kashmir, who breathed his last at SMHS hospital Srinagar.

