Dist admin Srinagar orders FIR against COVID-19 positive doctor for concealing disease

Srinagar: District administration Srinagar has ordered police to register an FIR against a doctor for allegedly hiding his COVID-19 positive status and travelling to Srinagar in a GoAir flight from New Delhi three days ago.

A resident of Parraypora Srinagar, the doctor had been declared positive for COVID-19 infection in New Delhi, officials said.

Despite being COVID-19 positive, he boarded (Go Air 191 flight) from New Delhi on June 8, thereby risking the life of co-passengers, officials added.

They said the doctor, upon landing on the Srinagar airport, directly drove to his home from the airport and only later, he approached health officials and urged them to admit him in a COVID-19 hospital. However, on being told that he has to undergo a test first, he informed them that he had already done the test in New Delhi which has confirmed the infection, officials said.

Subsequently, the district administration Srinagar has written to the police to register FIR against him.

Confirming the development, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary said that on being spotted at airport, the doctor told surveillance team that he himself is a doctor and that the fever is not related to COVID-19 infection.

Choudhary said they had initiated legal action against the doctor under Disaster Management Act. (GNS)

