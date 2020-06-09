Market reopening in Srinagar: Traders give undertaking to follow SoP, crucial meeting with DC Srinagar tomorrow

Srinagar: The final meeting to open shops in the city centre—Lal Chowk and other areas of Srinagar will be taken after a crucial meeting between traders and the deputy commisoner Srinagar on Wednesday afternoon, officials have said.

They said the traders have already given a written undertaking that they will follow the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) and guidelines laid by the Ministry of Home Affairs besides District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

KTMF chairman Muhammad Yasin Khan told KNO that the meeting was scheduled today but DC was busy with his official schedule and that the final call will be taken in the Wednesday’s meeting at 12 noon.

Earlier in the day, the traders’ representatives met additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Srinagar Muhammad Haneef Balkhi, who had stated that there was a possibility of re-opening of shops but final decision would be taken by the DC Srinagar Shahiq Iqbal Choudhary in a meeting tomorrow.

If tomorrow’s meeting evolves consensus over re-opening of shops, it would be after a gap of almost over 80 days that shops would be re-opened in Srinagar district, first time after the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic—(KNO)

