Dentist refutes rumours of being tested Covid-19 positive

Srinagar: A well known dentist from Kashmir has refuted rumours on social media about him being tested positive for COVID-19.

Dr Zahoor Hussain Mir, a dental surgeon, who has been currently deployed on COVID-19 sampling duty with CMO Srinagar said in a statement that some quacks and dental surgeons were spreading false rumours about him and his clinic for their vested interests.

He said that the rumours about him and his clinic were doing the rounds on social media notwithstanding laid down norms against revealing name of a COVID-19 patient.

Dr Zahoor urged authorities to take note of the matter and initiate action against rumour mongers to prevent further humiliation of the health workers.

