Sesame India launches Kashmir videos on health and hygiene amid pandemic

Srinagar: Sesame Workshop India, a non-profit educational organisation behind Sesame Street, on Thursday premiered new videos in Kashmiri language to help parents and children in the valley maintain proper hygiene and stay healthy during the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.

The videos were launched under Sesame’s initiative “Khayaal apna, Khayaal apnon ka”, a statement by the organisation said.

It said that new fun and engaging audio, video and e-books featuring funny, furry loveable Sesame muppets will be available across public and private media platforms.

Besides, Sesame India is also premiering new animated public service announcements to help families across India stay physically and emotionally healthy as the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic continues.

The audio and video content is available in English and 11 Indian languages-Kashmiri, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia,Tamil, Telugu,Hindi , Gujarati, Bengali, Assamese and includes Elmo’s new “Washy Wash” song as well as Sesame Muppets teaching how to sneeze properly and how caring for yourself means caring for each other, the statement added.

With children currently out of school due to the prevailing pandemic, Sesame said its content also provides early learning to children at home saying both its audio and video content shall remain available across TV, radio and digital platforms operated by government of India as well as private media houses.

In Kashmir, some of the new content , which premiered on Thursday includes the following videos in Kashmiri:

‘ELMOAS SAEET HECHIV ATHIH CHHALUN’ ( Wash hands with Elmo): Families can sing along with the muppet as he washes his hands for 20 seconds—washing the germs away and helping everyone stay healthy.

‘PAUND KITH PAETH TRAAVAV’ (Learning how to sneeze and cough safely with Grover): Grover helps children remember that when they feel a tickle in their noses or throats, they should remember to sneeze or cough into their upper sleeve or elbow—that helps keep the germs off their hands and away from other people. It’s as easy as 1, 2, 3!

‘ATHIH CHHALUNUK WAKH’ (Wash hands now) :Sesame muppets demonstrate different situations where children and families should wash hands—after coughs and sneezes, before eating, after playing, after using the bathroom, and more.

‘ATHIH CHHALINIK MUKHTALIF TAREEKIH’ (Different Ways to Wash Your Hands): Sesame Muppets help children understand that when you take good care of yourself, you’re taking good care of others, too.

“As families across India adjust to their new realities, our Sesame programme is there to support them in staying healthy and fostering learning at home while children are out of school,” said Sonali Khan, MD, Sesame Workshop India.

Sonali said that with a little help from the funny and furry muppets, we could help children and families, especially the vulnerable, learn healthy habits and take care of each other during this crisis.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print