3 Jaish militants killed in Pulwama encounter

Army man injured, arms, ammo recovered, search on

Pulwama, June 03 Three Jaish-e-Muhammad militants including a top commander were killed while as an Army man was injured in the gunfight at Kangan village of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district, officials said.

Officials told KNO that three militants have been killed in an operation that started in the wee hours today, which includes a top Jaish commander. “An Army man also sustained injuries who was evacuated to the Army’s 92-base hospital for treatment,” they said.

Earlier, a joint team of army’s 55 RR, police and the CRPF laid a siege in Kangan village of Pulwama district on the basis of specific lead about the presence of Jaish militants and a top commander. “When the forces zeroed in on a suspected house, the hiding militants opened fire, triggering a fierce gun battle,” the security officials said.

They said so far three militants including a top Jaish commander have been killed. Officials said that arms and ammunition was recovered from the gunfight site. “The search operation is still going on,” they said

Meanwhile, authorities have snapped mobile internet services in Pulwama district as a precautionary measure.

