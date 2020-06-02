Top doctor at CD Hospital tests Covid positive

Srinagar: A top pulmonologist working at Chest Diseases Hospital has tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday, officials said.

They said the swab samples of the senior doctor were taken on Monday which came positive late last night.

Dr Saleem Khan, Nodal Officer for Covid-19 at GMC Srinagar and associated hospitals confirmed the development and said the pulmonologist had been put in the isolation ward of CD hospital and is doing fine.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print