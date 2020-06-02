Covid claims youngest victim in Kashmir, tally reaches 33

Srinagar: A 27-year-old man from Lolab area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara died of coronavirus here, becoming the youngest victim of the disease in Jammu and Kashmir so far.

His death has also taken the death toll due to the infection in the J&K to 33.

“He was admitted in SMHS Hospital Srinagar on June 1 with bilateral pneumonia with acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) and died within an hour of admission,” Dr Salim Khan, nodal officer for COVID-19 at the Government Medical College Srinagar told GNS.

“He tested positive for SARS CoV-2 (COVID) today,” he added.

The 27-year-old’s death was the second fatality in Kashmir Valley on Tuesday due to the covid-19 as test reports of an elderly woman from Baramulla returned positive, a day after her death.

With the latest fatality, the death toll due to the virus in J&K has gone upto 33. So far Srinagar district has highest number of the fatalities—7 followed Baramulla with six deaths, Anantnag five, Kulgam four, two each from Shopian, Budgam and Jammu while one death each has been reported from Bandipora, Kupwara Doda and Udhampur.

