Oxygen cylinders for the sick turn out to be ‘empty’

Baramulla: A resident of Baramulla town has complained that expensive oxygen cylinders bought from a local trader, to whom the government has given licence to provide oxygen cylinders across Baramulla district, turned out to be empty or only half-full. Such oxygen cylinders were bought for an elderly patient suffering from asthma and other ailments.

Nisar Ahmad Malik, a resident of Baramulla town, said that he approached the local oxygen cylinder dealer, Fayaz Ahmad Wani, to buy an oxygen cylinder for his ailing father. Wani asked him to come to Sopore to fetch the cylinder. Malik went to Sopore but when he brought the cylinder home, it ran out of oxygen within three hours.

“When I complained to the dealer, he again called me to Sopore. I went there and received another cylinder, for which I had to pay 150 rupees more. But this one turned out to be completely empty,” Malik told Kashmir Reader.

Malik then called a friend in Srinagar, who provided him with another cylinder. Malik alleged that the dealer, Wani, was taking advantage of the lockdown to cheat people.

When contacted, Wani said that there was a problem in the flometer (regulator) of the cylinder which was why its oxygen had leaked. He said that he is providing cylinders to customers for 6,000 rupees and for a refill he charges only 150 rupees. He said that he had asked Malik many times to bring the cylinder to his shop so that its flometer can be checked, but Malik has still not brought the cylinder for inspection.

