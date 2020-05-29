NC won’t participate in delimitation exercise: Agha Ruhullah

Srinagar: Days after the Lok Sabha speaker nominated three NC members of Parliament for delimitation exercise, National Conference on Friday said it won’t participate in the exercise.
NC president Farooq Abdullah, MP Akbar Lone and MP Hasnain Masoodi along with two MPs from the BJP were nominated for redrawing parliamentary and assembly seats in J&K.
NC chief spokeperson Agha Ruhullah Mehdi took to twitter saying the party “will not participate in the delimitation exercise”.
He said a detailed statement will be issued by the party over the matter.
Abdullah held a meeting at Gupkar to discuss the issue.

