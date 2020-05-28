Police offers roses, sweets to doctors, health workers in hospitals

Srinagar: Police on Wednesday distributed flowers and sweets among doctors and paramedical staff in Kashmir, a day after facing criticism for assaulting frontline medical workers amid the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.

A senior cardiologist posted at SMHS hospital Srinagar said he was thrashed and abused by SHO Zadibal and his constable while he was on his way to the hospital.

On Wednesday, police had allegedly stopped the official vehicle of CMO Bandipore while he was on duty. On the same day, doctors at the LD hospital complained that they were stopped by policemen after day’s duty.

However, policemen on Wednesday visited hospitals in the Valley as a “goodwill gesture” to offer roses and sweets to doctors and health workers. Photos showing cops distributing roses and sweets were splashed on social media.

In Srinagar’s LD maternity hospital, policemen from Police Station Rajbagh presented flowers and welcomed doctors.

A statement said that in order to ensure hassle free movement of all essential services and to improve coordination between different government agencies, Police in Srinagar is committed to promise to render all possible help.

“Police have assured full cooperation to all essential services and reiterated its stand to render their service and support to all in these tough times,” it added.

Police said that the move was aimed at showing solidarity and support to Covid warriors including doctors and paramedical staff.

It said that officers from the department visited hospitals across Kashmir districts to convey the department’s appreciation for the health workers.

