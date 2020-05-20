Shopian hospital starts 24×7 OT services, but sorely lacks a blood bank

Shopian: Doctors with the help of the district administration have started 24×7 operation theatre services for the first time at Shopian district hospital (DH). Unfortunately, the lack of a blood bank and limited space is hindering the smooth functioning of these services.

The 24-hour OT services were started from May 7 at the hospital. Three gynaecologists have been temporarily deputed to DH Shopian by the order of Director Health, Kashmir, in wake of the Covid19 pandemic. The order reads that the three doctors are temporarily deputed in interest of patient care.

Soon after starting the 24×7 operation theatre, doctors at DH were making appeals on social media for blood donors, to get blood needed at time of surgeries, particularly in cases of childbirths.

“We started the services with the intention of providing better health care services, but there isn’t a blood bank here and the new building of the hospital has been designated as Covid19 isolation centre, which has further reduced working space in this cramped hospital,” Chief Medical Officer Shopian, Dr Ramesh, told Kashmir Reader.

Locals say that the doctors temporarily deputed should be given permanent posts, so that people do not have to travel to hospitals in other districts. Locals also demanded setting up of a blood bank at the hospital.

“Most patients who need surgery and expecting mothers are shifted either to DH Pulwama or to Srinagar. Many patients die on the way due to blood loss or trauma,” said Hilal Ahmad, a resident of Shopian town.

Due to the lack of blood bank in the hospital, a doctor has requested people living in the vicinity to register themselves for blood donation. He made the request via Facebook.

Dr Waseem Rasool, a doctor posted at DH Shopian, told Kashmir Reader that the initiative of the 24×7 OT was taken when other hospitals in the valley were not accepting patients from Shopian.

“We have conducted 40 successful surgeries in the last eight days,” he said, adding that blood donors are needed as there is no blood bank in the entire district.

Majid Manzoor, a local, appreciated the hospital’s initiative. “If the government and particularly the doctors at Shopian hospital have taken this initiative for the wellbeing of the general public, it should be continued and more facilities should be provided to the DH by the government,” he said.

Shopian Deputy Commissioner Choudhary Muhammad Yasin said that his office has written to the government umpteen times for the approval of a blood bank. “Currently we are dependent on live donations to run the OT services,” he said.

