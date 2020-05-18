29-year-old Habba Kadal woman dies of Covid-19 at CD Hospital

12 policemen among 62 new coronavirus cases in Kashmir

Srinagar: A 29-year-old woman from Habba Kadal in Srinagar died of Coronavirus on Sunday, becoming 13th victim of Covid-19 in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to officials, the deceased woman from Habba Kadal in Srinagar died at Chest Diseases Hospital on Sunday afternoon after testing positive for novel coronavirus two days ago.

They said the patient was earlier admitted to the Surgical ICU of SMHS Hospital on Friday following a septic shock.

Nodal officer for Covid-19 at Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar, Dr Saleem Khan said the doctors had put her on a ventilator at SMHS Hospital as she was terminally ill.

“Doctors took her samples after they suspected her of having Covid-19 infection,” he said.

“She was detected Covid-19 positive on Friday and shifted to CD Hospital where she breathed her last today afternoon after her condition deteriorated,” he said.

The deceased was previously operated at SMHS Hospital by ENT surgeons for Ludwig’s Angina (submandibular abscess) and mediastinitis, Dr Khan said.

With her death, the toll of Covid-19 death tally has risen to 13 in Jammu and Kashmir including 11 from Kashmir and two from Jammu.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir recorded 62 fresh positive patients taking the overall Covid tally to 1183.

Dr Khan told Kashmir Reader that 16 fresh cases were reported at Chest Diseases Hospital lab on Sunday, including 14 policemen from District Police Lines Anantnag, an expecting mother from Larnoo Anantnag and a resident of Bemina in Srinagar.

“The CD hospital lab tested 642 samples since Saturday of which 16 were found positive for the new virus including 14 policemen from DPL Anantnag,” he said.

The nodal officer said the cops were probably posted in Anantnag district and belong to different districts including Anantnag, Baramulla, Kupwara and Ganderbal.

Medical Superintendent SKIMS, Dr Farooq A Jan told Kashmir Reader that only six persons were tested positive for novel Coronavirus at the institute lab out of 1466 samples tested since Saturday.

“Three of them are from Qazigund and one each from Shopian, Kulgam and Pulwama,” he said.

According to district-wise break up, Kulgam recorded 28 cases followed by Anantnag 15, Jammu 6, Ramban 5 and one each case in Srinagar, Pulwama, Shopian, Udhampur, Kathua..

