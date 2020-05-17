Policeman killed in Kulgam militant attack

Anantnag: A police head constable was killed in a militant attack on a patrol party of government forces on Saturday in Frisal area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

The slain policeman was identified as Head Constable Muhammad Amin, a resident of Nadimarg village in DH Pora area of Kulgam district.

As per police reports, militants fired indiscriminately at a naka party of government forces dominating the Frisal area, leaving one policeman grievously injured.

The shootout took place at about 5:15 pm on Saturday.

“The critically injured policeman was immediately shifted to the nearby hospital. The doctors tried to save him but he succumbed to his injuries at the hospital,” a senior police official from Kulgam said.

The police official said that arrangements were being made to hand over the body to the policeman’s family.

Following the shootout, the entire Frisal area was immediately cordoned off and searches were carried out to locate the militants.

On April 24, militants had abducted a cop from Frisal area but were intercepted in Arwini and killed by government forces while the policeman was rescued.

