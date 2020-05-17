29-year-old Srinagar woman becomes 13th Covid victim in J&K

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir recorded 13th death due to deadly Coronavirus as one more positive case from Srinagar’s Habba Kadal area has died at Chest Disease Hospital on Sunday, officials said.

Head of Department at Chest Disease Hospital, Srinagar, Dr. Naveed Nazir Shah told KNO that a 29-year-old lady from Habba Kadal Srinagar who was tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday died at CD hospital today.

“She was admitted as a case of septic shock at SMHS Srinagar and was put on ventilator at Surgical ICU in critical condition on Friday and was later shifted to CD hospital after her reports came positive,” officials said.

With her death, the death toll due to COVID-19 has mounted to 13 in Jammu and Kashmir including 11 from Kashmir division and two from Jammu division.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print