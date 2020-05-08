Srinagar man dies of COVID-19 in Mumbai

Srinagar: A businessman from Srinagar died in Mumbai after getting infected with COVID-19.

Reports received by CNS said that the said businessman from Dabtal Ganzkhud Srinagar, who was presently at Mumbai passed away at his residence, J J Road Mumbai. He had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The deceased was a diabetic patient and was buried in Mumbai graveyard.

His family in Mumbai is also in quarantine.

