Mother-daughter, 3 minors among 24 new Covid-19 patients in Kashmir

Srinagar:Twenty-four more persons tested positive of the novel Coronavirus in Kashmir on Monday, taking the number of Covid-19 patients in J&K to 725, officials said.

They said among the new Covid-19 positive patients 20 were detected at the virology lab of SKIMS Soura while 4 were confirmed at the VRDL lab of Chest Disease Hospital.

At Chest Diseases Hospital 4 new positive cases were found positive for the novel Coronavirus.

Nodal Officer for Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar, Dr M Saleem Khan told Kashmir Reader that the four new Covid-19 patients include a mother-daughter duo from Rainawari while the remaining two belong to Pulwama and Poonch districts.

“We have tested 337 samples since Sunday evening of which four tested positive while 333 samples were found negative of the virus,” he said.

“There are at least 188 samples under process in the CD Hospital lab while many fresh samples were received today,” Dr Khan said.

He said the new Covid-19 patient from Poonch had contracted the virus from his relative whom he was attending at Super speciality Hospital, Shireen Bagh.

As per SKIMS officials, 20 persons were detected positive for Covid-19 at the Virology lab of the premier institute out of 775 samples tested today.

“Twelve of the new cases12 are from Baramulla, four from Budgam, two each from Shopian and Bandipora districts,” Medical Superintendent, Dr Farooq A Jan told Kashmir Reader.

“Of 12 new cases found in Baramulla district 7 belong to Sheer Bagh village while the remaining five patients are from Hardichloo villages,” he said.

“Four new Covid-19 patients detected positive today in Budgam district belong to Char-i-Sharief and Haphroo Nagam, the two tested positive in Shopian are from Hirpora village while the two from Bandipora belong to Naidkhai,” Dr Jan said.

He said all the new Covid-19 patients have contact history as they contracted the virus from the already positive patients.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print