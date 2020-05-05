MGNREGA works resumed to address rural distress in Baramulla

BARAMULLA: The district administration Baramulla, in its endeavor to provide succor to the rural labour in the wake of COVID-19, has resumed a number of development works in rural parts of the district under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). District Development Commissioner, Baramulla, Dr G N Itoo, said that the department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj has commenced works under MGNREGA in different parts of the district which shall be expedited in the coming days. As per the details received from ACD Baramulla, Yaar Ali Khan, construction works in about 104, out of 402 Panchayat Halqas, is in progress under the scheme. In all these PHs, about 3160 unskilled labourers have been engaged while monthly remuneration has been provided for about 312 works. ACD informed that due to closure of all works in the wake of COVID-19 lockdown the rural labourers had been facing lot of hardships so the administration initiated to restart work on several works under the scheme. He said that all the requisite guidelines especially maintaining social distancing and wearing safety gears, are being taken into consideration so as to prevent spread of the pandemic. Further, district administration has taken several welfare steps aimed at preventing the spread of Coronavirus.

