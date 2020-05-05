LAWDA demolishes illegal structures around Dal Lake periphery

SRINAGAR: A demolition drive was launched by the Lakes and Waterways Development Authority under the supervision of Enforcement Officer in the Saidakadal, Ashaibagh and Dhobhi Ghat Shalimar areas in which three illegal constructions and structures were demolished.

The demolition squad razed a double storey house, a single storey house, tin walling, seized tin sheets and timber besides, removing illegally dumped earth filling with the help of departmental machinery. It has been observed that unscrupulous elements taking advantage of COVID-19 lockdown and are resorting to illegal constructions and encroachment. The people residing within the LDA jurisdiction are warned not to go for any sort of illegal constructions and encroachment. As the Enforcement wing will continue with demolition of illegal constructions.

