Cross-LoC firing in Uri

Baramulla: Troops of India and Pakistan again exchanged fire along Line of Control in Uri last night.

Locals of several villages living close to LoC said that both the armies fired at each other around 12:30 am and it continued till 3 am. However, no loss of life or property in the area was reported due to firing.

Lal din Ahmad village head Churanda admitted that firing occurred in the area but said it was not so intense compared to last few days.

“In the midnight, we heard sound of firing posts and in the morning few mortar shells fired by Pakistani troops hit our fields but no one was hurt or no damage to property occurred” he said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print