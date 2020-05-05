Pakistan following ‘myopic’ agenda of pushing militants into Kashmir: Gen Naravane

New Delhi: Army Chief, Gen MM Naravane said on Monday that Pakistan was following a “myopic” and “limited” agenda of pushing militants into Jammu and Kashmir, and India will respond “appropriately with precision” unless the neighbouring country gave up its “policy of state sponsored” militancy.

In an exclusive interview to PTI, the Army chief said India will give “proportionate response” to all acts of infringement of ceasefire by Pakistan.

On the Handwara encounter, Gen Naravane said India was proud of the five personnel who were killed in the line of duty and particularly complimented Col Ashutosh Sharma who led the operation.

“I would like to emphasise that Indian Army will give proportionate response to all acts of infringement of ceasefire and its (Pakistan’s) support to terrorism. The onus remains with Pakistan to bring peace in the region,” the Chief of Army Staff said.

Gen Naravane said the recent infiltration attempts by Pakistan along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir showed “that Pakistan is not interested in battling the coronavirus pandemic and is still following its own myopic and limited agenda” of pushing militants inside India.

The Army Chief said even during the SAARC video conference, Pakistan’s “narrow-mindedness was on full display when it used the platform to complain about non-existent violations of human rights in Kashmir instead of finding ways to keep its citizens safe from the pandemic.”

“The increased intensity of ceasefire violations by the Pakistan army, where its targets innocent civilians on the LoC, just shows that the country is a global risk and is not interested in providing relief to its own citizens,” he said. (PTI)

