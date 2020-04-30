No evidence of contracting virus from bodies of Covid-19 victims: DAK

Srinagar: Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) Wednesday said that there is no evidence of anyone having contracted COVID-19 from exposure to bodies of positive patients.

In a statement issued Wednesday, DAK urged people to maintain dignity of dead and respect their families rather than stigmatizing them due to the disease.

It said that the COVID-19 was transmitted between people through droplets, fomites and close contacts and was not airborne.

“Therefore a dead body does not pose any potential threat of spreading infection if standard protocols of infection control measures are followed,” DAK said.

DAK president Dr Suhail Naik advised that as soon as a COVID-19 patient die, mouth and nasal orifices of the dead body should be plugged to prevent leakage of body fluids besides taking all other hospital infection control measures.

He suggested family members of deceased be allowed to see body when removed from the isolation ward.

“The dead body should be covered in leak-proof plastic body bag and exterior of the body bag should be decontaminated,” Dr Naik said. “The body, secured in a body bag, exterior of which is decontaminated poses no additional risk to the staff transporting the dead body with 1 percent hypochlorite solution and can be even handed over to the relatives.”

“The vehicle carrying the dead body too should be decontaminated with 1 percent Sodium Hypochlorite,” he said urging people handling bodiesto follow standard precautions and wear surgical masks and hand gloves.

“The clothing worn during the funeral should be immediately removed and washed or alternatively an apron or gown should be worn,” DAK said.

General Secretary DAK Dr Owais H Dar also urged authorities to let the dear ones of the dying patients to have a glimpse of them one last time.

“While bathing, kissing and hugging were undesirable but religious rituals such as reading from religious scripts and any other last rites that do not require touching of the body can be

allowed,” he said.

According to him, COVID-19 does not does not pose additional risk for people associated with the funeral.

The doctors body advised children, elders and anyone with underlying illnesses such as heart disease, diabetes, or compromised immune systems to not be involved in the last rites of the deceased as a precautionary measure.

“If deceased falls in red zone area, then it is mandatory for the people and relatives to religiously follow the laid down protocols for the described area,” DAK said.

