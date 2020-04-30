Coronavirus cases in Pak jumps to 15,759, with 346 deaths

Islamabad: Pakistan reported 874 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of infections to 15,759 with 346 deaths so far in the county, an official statement said on Thursday.

The Ministry of National Health Services said the death of 19 more patients have been reported in the provinces of Punjab, Balochistan among others, taking the total death toll to 346.

Punjab reported 6,061 cases, Sindh 5,695, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 2,313, Balochistan 978, Gilgit-Baltistan 333, Islamabad 313 and PaK reported 66 cases, a statement from the ministry said.

So far 4,052 patients have recovered while the total active cases in the country were 11,361.

At least 153 patients were critical in hospitals.

The authorities have so far conducted 174,160 tests, including 8,249 on April 29.

The ministry also said that local transmission was 84 per cent and foreign travel 16 per cent.

The government said that 3,560 patients were admitted across the country in 717 hospitals with COVID-19 facilities, while others were isolated at their homes.

Among the high profile people who got infected by the coronavirus includes Governor of Pakistan’s southern Sindh province Imran Ismail, a very close aide of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

