Body of missing Baramulla man found in Jhelum

Srinagar: A decomposed body of a man of old town area of Baramulla who had gone missing recently was found from river Jehlem at Gantamulla area on Tuesday afternoon. Sources said that people spotted the decomposed body in the river Jehlem near LJHP gates.

Later a team from police station Boniyar, reached the spot and shiftrd the body to nearby hospital for examination and identification.

The police sources said that deceased was identified as Gulam Hasan Gojri son of Abdul Rahim Gojri resident of Jamia Mohalla old town Baramulla and he was missing from past week.

Station House Officer (SHO) Boniyar told Kashmir Reader that further investigation has been started into the incident.

