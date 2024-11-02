Police attaches property of drug peddler

Srinagar: In a pivotal action against drug dealings, Police in Anantnag have attached a property (double-storey residential house) of a drug peddler at Poshkreeri, Srigufwara, under Section 68F of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

The said property belongs to a drug peddler namely Javid Ahmad Bhat son of Abdul Razaq Bhat resident of Poshkreeri, Srigufwara. The attached property valued at over Rs 50 lakhs, is linked to ongoing investigations under FIR No. 58/2024.

Attaching properties linked to drug offenses serves as a stern warning to those involved in illegal activities that they will face severe legal consequences. J&K Police urges community members to remain alert and report any suspected drug-related activities to the nearest police establishment.

