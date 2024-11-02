LPG commercial cylinder price up

New Delhi: Jet fuel, or ATF, price on Friday (November 1, 2024) was hiked by 3.3% and rate of commercial LPG used in hotels and restaurants increased by Rs62 per 19-kg cylinder in the monthly revision done in line with international oil price trends.

The aviation turbine fuel (ATF) price was increased by Rs2,941.5 per kilolitre, or 3.3%, to Rs90,538.72 per kl in the national capital, according to state-owned fuel retailers.

The hike comes after two rounds of reduction that had taken the rates to their lowest this year.

ATF price on October 1 was cut by 6.3% (Rs5,883 per kl) and by Rs4,495.5 per kl, or 4.58% on September 1.

The ATF rate in Mumbai was increased to Rs84,642.91 per kl on Friday from Rs81,866.13 previously.

Oil firms also increased the price of commercial LPG by Rs62 to Rs1,802 per 19 kg cylinder.

This is the fourth straight monthly hike in commercial LPG prices. Prices were hiked by Rs48.5 to Rs1,740 on October 1. Prior to that rates were increased by Rs6.5 per cylinder on August 1 and by Rs39 on September 1. The four rounds of increase follow four monthly price reductions.

In four price reductions, rates were cut by Rs148 per 19-kg cylinder and now in four rounds of increase, prices have gone up by Rs156 per bottle.

Commercial LPG now costs Rs1,754.50 per 19-kg cylinder in Mumbai, Rs1,911.50 in Kolkata and Rs1,964.50 in Chennai.

The rate of cooking gas used in domestic households, however, remained unchanged at Rs803 per 14.2-kg cylinder.

State-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise prices of ATF and cooking gas on the first of every month based on the average price of benchmark international fuel and foreign exchange rate.

Prices of petrol and diesel continue to remain frozen. Rates had been cut by Rs 2 per litre in mid-March. Petrol costs Rs94.72 a litre in Delhi while diesel is priced at Rs87.62. (Agencies)

Related