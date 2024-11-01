MLA Pampore holds interactive meeting with sectoral officers

PULWAMA: Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Pampore, Justice Hasnain Masoodi on Thursday chaired an extensive introductory meeting with district and sectoral officers at Circuit Hall, Pulwama.

The meeting reviewed the progress of ongoing development projects, addressed critical infrastructural needs and examined sector-specific achievements across the district.

The meeting addressed healthcare challenges, including manpower status in various medical and paramedical fields across the constituency. Justice Masoodi expressed his satisfaction over plans underway to expand facilities.

In education sector, the MLA highlighted satisfactory enrolment ratio, girl education and stressed accessibility and availability of basic amenities in all education institutions. He was informed about various initiatives like Aghaaz Labs, Atal Tinkering Labs and various other scholarship.

The ACD updated on rural development initiatives across panchayats, where more than two hundreds MGNREGA projects have achieved full expenditure, contributing to infrastructure and community services. Under the PMAY-G scheme, more than hundred houses have been sanctioned, with progress noted in installment disbursals.

The Pampore Municipal Committee sought additional technical and executive staff to address solid waste management, install compost pits and carry out beautification projects in Pampore and Khrew. Plans include the construction of a marriage hall/ community center, renewal of street lighting and installation of high-mass lights powered by renewable energy.

The high-density horticulture plantations and initiatives under the Saffron Mission were reviewed. Efforts to provide testing facilities for pesticide regulation and special training programs for farmers were discussed, focusing on improving crop yield and protecting saffron quality.

The MLA was briefed about the status of power and water supply in industrial estate in Pampore. Plans to improve connectivity were prioritized to facilitate business operations.

During the meeting, the district officers also discussed animal husbandry, ICDS and fisheries initiatives. With 846 Self-Help Groups (SHGs) supported under the NRLM, focus remains on skill development and income generation for local communities.

Earlier, the MLA held discussion with Executive Engineers of various departments including R&B, PHE and REW to assess the status of ongoing and proposed works.

Justice Hasnain Masoodi assured attendees that issues requiring attention would be raised at appropriate Fora for timely intervention for the welfare of the people.

Related