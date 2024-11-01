Darul Khair offers relief, cheques to Gurez fire victims, plans assistance for Kishtwar families

SRINAGAR: A delegation from Darul Khair Mirwaiz Manzil Srinagar, as per the instructions of its patron Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir Dr Moulvi Muhammad Umar Farooq, on Thursday visited the Gurez area of Bandipora where the main market of Dawar recently suffered damage due to the tragic fire.

Led by Mufti Ghulam Rasool Samoon, the delegation distributed essential food items, blankets and utensils to the victims and provided relief cheques to 14 affected families.

On this occasion, they conveyed a message of sympathy from the Mirwaiz to the victims. They also urged other charitable and welfare organisations in Jammu and Kashmir to extend all possible assistance to help rehabilitate the affected families, as the winter is approaching.

Following Mirwaiz’s instructions, another delegation from Darul Khair Mirwaiz Manzil will travel to Kishtwar this week to offer direct financial assistance and express solidarity with the victims of the devastating fire in Warwan, Kishtwar. This fire resulted in the destruction of the local Jama Masjid as well as approximately 100 residential houses and shops. The delegation will provide some relief to these families facing severe cold weather.

It is worth mentioning that Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir had previously appealed to all philanthropic and welfare organisations, as well as to well-off individuals, to provide maximum support for the rehabilitation of the affected families in Warwan, Kishtwar.

