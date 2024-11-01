PSAJK welcomes J&K govt’s decision to reinstate November academic session as ‘historic’

Decision strengthens our education sector, our students’ future: G.N. Var

SRINAGAR: The Private Schools Association of Jammu and Kashmir (PSAJK) has welcomed the J&K government’s decision to restore the academic session for classes up to the 9th grade to the traditional November month.

“This timely decision has garnered widespread support across J&K especially from parents, teachers, students, educators, and all walks of life welcoming the move as a positive step for student success, who view it as a significant step toward enhancing educational outcomes and reducing stress, especially for students preparing for all competitive exams,” the Association said in a statement issued here.

The President of PSAJK, G.N. Var, praised the decision as a “historic and necessary step to strengthen Jammu and Kashmir’s education sector.” He commended Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Health and Education Minister Sakeena Itoo and the entire cabinet for their commitment to reassessing the education sector. “This decision reflects a deep understanding of our region’s unique educational needs,” Var said. “The return to the November session will help reestablish a balanced academic rhythm, enabling students to perform optimally.”

The shift to a March session in 2022 had disrupted study cycles and added to student stress. “It’s a renewed commitment to our students’ well-being and competitive readiness,” Var added. The November session aligns more closely with the region’s seasonal and academic needs, allowing students to focus better on studies and competitive exams preparation.

G.N. Var emphasized, “We wholeheartedly welcome this decision, which has brought immense relief and joy to students. It’s a vital step forward, demonstrating the government’s dedication to fostering an environment where our students can thrive academically.”

Beyond PSAJK’s leadership, Executive Members, General Members, school owners, students, parents, and teachers across J&K have expressed gratitude, recognizing that the November session will promote a stable academic environment. Parents and educators, in particular, feel the November session’s return will support students in following a consistent study schedule, bolstering mental well-being, academic growth, and exam performance. This decision is widely appreciated by the general public and reaffirms the government’s commitment to quality education in Jammu & Kashmir.

PSAJK also urges the government to address key issues for strengthening of J&K’s education sector, including; Granting Registration and Recognition (R.R.) for all existing schools, irrespective of affiliation, Providing permanent registration for currently operational schools, Ensuring PSAJK representation in JKBOSE, FFRC, SCERT, and other government educational bodies, Permitting schools to use textbooks beyond JKBOSE publications, Establishing a single-window system for school NOC applications, Abolishing the PNIC and addressing other ongoing issues.

JKSA welcomes restoration of November exam session

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA), here on Thursday has warmly welcomed the government’s decision to reinstate the November examination session for schools up to Class 9 from the current academic year. In a statement, National Convenor of Association Nasir Khuehami thanked Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for his proactive approach and commitment to addressing public concerns, especially the longstanding request from parents and students in the winter zones of Kashmir and Jammu.

He said, “The restoration of the November session addresses the unique climatic and educational needs of our region, providing a more conducive academic environment for students. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Chief Minister for his responsive governance in bringing back the November exam schedule, which will offer relief and stability to students and their families.”

Khuehami further expressed his appreciation to the Government of Jammu and Kashmir for this historic and much-needed decision to reverse the 2022 order that had shifted the academic session in the Kashmir region from November to March. “The government’s decision to restore the academic session back to November-December is a welcome step,” he said, adding, “This is an excellent move that will go down very well in history books. The April session was a sheer injustice to winter zone kids.”

The Association emphasized that this initiative will enable students to pursue their academics in a structured manner, helping to reduce stress and improve time management. “This timely decision brings clarity and relief to students, teachers, and parents, setting the stage for a better academic experience in the upcoming years. This change will surely ease academic planning and align schedules to better suit the local climate,” it said.

The Association also congratulated Minister for Education Sakeena Itoo, along with all the cabinet ministers who supported and understood the gravity of this issue. “Minister Sakeena Itoo’s efforts in proposing this policy shift and ensuring its passage demonstrate a strong commitment to the welfare of the student community,” Khuehami said. “By restoring the November session, the government has shown its dedication to creating an academic system that is sensitive to the region’s specific needs.”

Khuehami further suggested that a targeted syllabus rationalization would alleviate academic pressure and enhance effective learning outcomes in this compressed timeframe, making education more manageable for students.

PAPSK thanks Edu Min for restoring Oct-Nov academic session

SRINAGAR: The Parents Association of Private Schools Kashmir (PAPSK) has extended its heartfelt appreciation to Education Minister Sakina Itoo for her pivotal decision to revert the academic session in Jammu & Kashmir back to its original schedule, commencing in October-November. This recent decision, taken during a cabinet meeting, reflects a thoughtful alignment with the unique geographical and economic factors that influence education in the Kashmir Valley.

By reintroducing the October-November academic session, the minister has not only honoured a longstanding tradition but has also demonstrated a deep understanding of the practical challenges faced by students and families in our region, the Association said in a press release issued here.

This change brings much-needed consistency, allowing students to adapt their studies to the natural rhythms of the valley’s climate and supporting families in better managing educational expenses within an optimal timeline, it said.

“We are confident that this decision will positively impact the education landscape in Kashmir, and we look forward to seeing its benefits unfold for students, parents, and educators alike,” the PAPSK said.