Need to encourage scholars to pursue research projects with societal impact: KU VC

SRINAGAR: To engage in critical discussions on gender-based violence and examine methodological approaches in this field of research, the University of Kashmir (KU), organised a two-day workshop that concluded here on Tuesday.

Titled ‘Research Methodology: Gender and Violence’, the programme was organised by the varsity’s Institute of Kashmir Studies (IKS) in collaboration with the Indian Sociological Society (ISS), New Delhi.

Highlighting the impact of the workshop, KU Vice Chancellor, Prof Nilofer Khan, who spoke at the valedictory session, said the workshop will go a long way in building skills for conducting gender-based research using diverse methodologies.

“I am confident that participants have gained beneficial knowledge from the experts and I encourage our scholars to pursue research projects with societal impact,” she stated.

The inaugural session featured an online keynote address by President ISS, Prof Maitrayee Choudhari, emphasising the urgency of research in gender violence.

“Women face violence due to deeply rooted social structures and academic discussions on these issues are crucial to raising awareness,” she reiterated.

At the inaugural session, KU Registrar, Prof Naseer Iqbal, said: “Understanding diverse methodologies before conducting research on sensitive topics like gender violence is essential.”

Highlighting the interdisciplinary strength of the workshop, Dean, School of Social Sciences, Prof Aneesa Shafi, said the workshop will “strengthen our understanding of the methodologies needed to address these complex social challenges”.

“Women’s experiences of violence vary widely and such issues require a critical, multifaceted approach,” she said.

Special guest speaker, Prof Vijaylakshmi Brara, Royal Global University, Guwahati, spoke about the diminishing spaces for women in society, stressing the need for action-oriented research.

Prof Arvinder A Ansari, Department of Sociology, Jamia Millia Islamia, and convener RC-22 ISS, emphasised mapping gender violence through evolving research methodologies.

Terming the workshop timely, Director IKS, Prof Aaliya Ahmed, who spoke during the valedictory session encouraged academic collaboration to address this multidimensional issue.

“The workshop provided a timely platform exploring gender-based violence through a research-focused lens,” she added.

The two-day event featured five technical sessions covering themes such as methodological innovations, gender in culture and society and legal perspectives on violence.

Expert speakers, including Prof Vishav Raksha (University of Jammu), Prof Lajwanti Chatani (Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda), Dr Mantasha Rashid (Rural Development J&K), Dr Shabnum Ara (Head, Sociology, Amar Singh College, Srinagar), presented both online and offline, engaging in extensive discussions with the participants.

During the concluding ceremony, Programme Coordinator, Dr Humaira Showkat, presented an overview of the proceedings, while Assistant Professor, IKS, Dr Farrukh Faheem proposed the formal vote of thanks.

