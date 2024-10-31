IGP Kashmir flags off students for Bharat Darshan tour

SRINAGAR: As part of the Civic Action Program of J&K Police, IGP Kashmir VK Birdi, IPS, flagged off a group of 68 students from District Srinagar for a five-day Bharat Darshan Tour, accompanied by five caretakers. The tour, organized by J&K Police, includes all boarding and lodging facilities, round-trip air tickets, and other logistical support.

An impressive flag-off ceremony took place at DPL Srinagar, attended by DIG CKR Rajiv Panday, IPS, SSP Srinagar Imtiyaz Hussain, JKPS, SP Hqrs Srinagar Shah Umar, JKPS, DySP DAR DPL Srinagar Mohammad Rafi, ADO ZPHQ Srinagar, and other senior police officials.

During the event, IGP Kashmir interacted with the students, who hail from various parts of Srinagar District. He emphasized that the Bharat Darshan Tour aims to help the youth appreciate India’s unity amid its vast diversity. He encouraged them to seize the opportunity to enrich their knowledge by visiting historical sites and cultural landmarks across the country. IGP Kashmir urged the students to embrace the greatness of India and create lasting memories during the trip, wishing them a fun-filled, safe, and transformative experience.

Over the five-day tour, the students will visit Hyderabad and Delhi. Each student has been provided with tracksuits, shoes, and travel bags. Parents and participants expressed their gratitude to J&K Police for this wonderful initiative, thanking them for the chance to explore these prominent cities.

