Mortal remains of Kashmiri student who died in Punjab repatriated: JKSA

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association on Wednesday said that the mortal remains of Salik Naseer, a Kashmiri student from Safapora, Ganderbal who died in Gobindgarh Punjab, have arrived in Kashmir, and he has been laid to rest in his ancestral village in Safapora Ganderbal. Salik, a BSc student at RIMT University, Punjab, was tragically found dead in his room in Gobindgarh, Punjab.

Association National Convenor Nasir Khuehami expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Punjab Government for their prompt response and support in facilitating Salik’s repatriation. Khuehami extended special thanks to Punjab Chief Secretary KAP Sinha, Leader of Opposition Pratap Singh Bajwa, and Chief Minister’s Advisor Baltej Pannu for their crucial and personal intervention and assistance.

The Chief Secretary and Leader of the Opposition worked to ensure Salik’s remains were swiftly returned to his family, enabling them to perform his last rites. He expressed appreciation for Chief Secretary KAP Sinha, Media Advisor Baltej Pannu, and Leader of the Opposition Pratap Singh Bajwa, who coordinated with the and directed Deputy Commissioner and SSP to make all necessary arrangements for a dignified repatriation, providing some comfort to the grieving family during this difficult time.

“The Association is deeply saddened by the untimely passing of Salik, and our thoughts are with his family. We thank both the Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir governments for their compassionate support, which allowed Salik’s family to perform his final rites in his homeland,” Khuehami said. He also called for a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding Salik’s death, to ensure clarity and justice for his family.

“We stand with Salik’s family, offering our deepest condolences and support as they navigate this tragic loss,” he added. “JKSA will continue to work with authorities to ensure the safety and security of Kashmiri students studying outside the region.”

Related