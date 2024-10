Indian, Chinese troops exchange sweets at several border points on Diwali

The traditional practice was observed a day after both countries completed the disengagement at two friction points at Demchok and Depsang Plains in eastern Ladakh, bringing a fresh thaw in the Sino-Indian ties.

“Sweets exchange between members of the troops of India and China took place at several border points along the LAC on the occasion of Diwali,” an Army source told PTI