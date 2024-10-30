Indian Army pays tribute to combat dog Phantom killed in encounter in J-K’s Akhnoor

JAMMU: The Indian Army laid a wreath on the mortal remains of its sniffer dog Phantom who was killed in an encounter with terrorists in the Akhnoor sector here, paying homage to his bravery and sacrifice.

The four-year-old Belgian Malinois dog, killed during a counter-ambush operation in Jammu and Kashmir’s Akhnoor sector on Monday, played a critical role in containing the terrorists, officials said.

It sustained fatal bullet injuries on Monday while attempting to protect the troops from a terrorist assault.