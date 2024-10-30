23.5 C
Srinagar
Wednesday, October 30, 2024
type here...
KashmirLatest

Indian Army pays tribute to combat dog Phantom killed in encounter in J-K’s Akhnoor

By Press Trust of India
0
0

Must read

Press Trust of India
Press Trust of Indiahttp://kashmirreader.com

JAMMU: The Indian Army laid a wreath on the mortal remains of its sniffer dog Phantom who was killed in an encounter with terrorists in the Akhnoor sector here, paying homage to his bravery and sacrifice.

The four-year-old Belgian Malinois dog, killed during a counter-ambush operation in Jammu and Kashmir’s Akhnoor sector on Monday, played a critical role in containing the terrorists, officials said.

It sustained fatal bullet injuries on Monday while attempting to protect the troops from a terrorist assault.

Previous article
Pakistan commitment to security of Chinese citizens: Ishaq Dar

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

© Kashmir Reader. All rights reserved. Kashmir Reader® is a registered India.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks