Pakistan commitment to security of Chinese citizens: Ishaq Dar

By Press Trust of India
ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan government will leave no stone unturned to protect the lives and properties of Chinese nationals living in the country, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar has said, as he highlighted how authorities arrested most of the attackers involved in recent attacks on workers from China.

 

Dar’s remarks came on Tuesday at a conference by the Pakistan-China Institute, titled “China at 75: A Journey of Progress, Transformation and Global Leadership”.

 

Without disclosing specifics, Dar, who is also the Foreign Minister, confirmed that authorities had apprehended multiple suspects believed to be involved in recent incidents, the Dawn newspaper said.

