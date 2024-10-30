Property Of Habitual Drug Offender Attached In Anti-Nartcotics Crackdown In Anantnag: Police

Srinagar:Police on Wednesday said that it have attached property of a Habitual drug offender in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

In a handout the police said that in a significant Anti-Narcotics operation, Anantnag Police have attached the property of a repeat drug offender, Javaid Ahmad Dar, under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Javaid, a resident of Tulkhan Bijbehara, has faced multiple arrests for drug-related offenses, with his latest detention on September 6, 2024, leading to the recovery of a substantial quantity of Codeine Phosphate.

The police spokesman further stated that acting on conclusive evidence of illicit earnings channeled into property acquisition, Police Station Bijbehara has moved to seize Javaid’s assets, which include a residential property in Tulkhan valued at over 45 lakh rupees. An FIR (No. 178/2024) was registered under Section 8/15 NDPS Act, marking yet another entry in Javaid’s record, which includes multiple past cases, notably from February 2020.

The investigation, revealing Javaid’s primary income as agricultural—insufficient to justify his property investments—prompted action under Section 68(1) of the NDPS Act, halting any potential sale or modification of the property. This decisive measure underscores Anantnag Police’s commitment to tackling the drug trade by targeting assets acquired through unlawful activities, sending a strong deterrent message to others involved in the narcotics trade, reads the statement.