Man dead, another injured as car collides with tanker in Sonamarg

Ganderbal,: A man died and another was injured after a vehicle they were travelling in collided with a tanker in Sonamarg area of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district today morning, officials said.

An official said that the car as on way to Kargil when it collided with the tanker near truckyard in Sonamarg.

He said that two person travelling in the car were injured and the duo was shifted to PHC Sonamarg, where driver was pronounced dead on arrival.

The deceased has been identified as Mohammad Raza Hibatullah son of Mohammad Hadi of Kargil and the injured has been identified as Zakir Hussain Hibatullah son of Mohammad Hadi of Kargil—(KNO)