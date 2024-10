)

Srinagar,:A man was killed on Tuesday after he was hit by a running train in Central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

Officials said that a man was killed on spot after being hit by a running train between Budgam and Mazhoom. His identity is being ascertained.

Meanwhile, local police has rushed to the spot and have taken body to hospital for medico-legal formalities.

A case has been registered in this regard and investigation has been taken up.(GNS)