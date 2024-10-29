19.5 C
Akhnoor Gunfight: Three Militants Killed, Arms And Ammunition Recovered: Army

By Reader correspondent
Jammu: Army on Tuesday said that it have killed all the three militants in Aknoor area of Jammu district.

Taking on micro-blogging platform X, The Army’s White Knight Corps wrote, “After round the clock surveillance through out the night, an intense firefight unfolded today morning resulting in a significant victory for our forces.

Relentless operations and tactical excellence has led to the elimination of three terrorists.

The operation also saw the successful recovery of war-like stores, marking a critical step in maintaining security in the region.

Pertinently yesterday militants attacked a army vehicle (Ambulance) in Akhnoor, however no loss of life or injury was reported. Soon police and army launched massive operation to nab the attackers.(GNS)

