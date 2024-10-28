Releases Shehla Rashid’s book

Srinaga: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha released a book titled “Role Models-Inspiring Stories of Indian Muslim Achievers”, written by Ms Shehla Rashid, at Raj Bhawan.

Speaking on the occasion, the Lieutenant Governor commended the author for bringing together high achievers from the community in her book to inspire today’s youth and many generations to come.

“Shehla’s ‘Role Models- Inspiring Stories of Indian Muslim Achievers’ is a beacon light for the youth to follow and contribute towards building a developed and vibrant India,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

Highlighting the significant contribution of Muslim community in nation-building, the Lt Governor said the inspirational Muslim personalities from diverse fields of Cinema, Defence, Sports and Science represent timeless values and bring a new sense of purpose towards building a Viksit Bharat.

He said the book conveys dreams and resolve of inspiring personalities from the community and ignites young minds of Muslim community to actively participate in societal transformation.

The Lieutenant Governor also shared intensive efforts made to empower the youth and women from the minority communities along with welfare programmes, in the past 10 years.

Shehla’s book reflects on the equal opportunities being provided to all without any discrimination. The book also inspires the youth to dream big and achieve greater success in their respective professions, he said.

The Lieutenant Governor also lauded Shehla Rashid, the author of the book, for her deep commitment to democratic values and conviction to nation-building and appreciated her endeavours to engage women and youth to bring change in society.

On the occasion, a two-minute silence was also observed in the memory of bravehearts of security forces and civilians martyred in the recent terror attacks.

The Book featured inspirational stories of some of top Indian Muslim achievers such as music maestro AR Rahman; former doubles World No. 1 tennis player Sania Mirza; Bollywood actor Huma Qureshi; former Army General Syed Ata Hasnain; Nigar Shaji of ISRO; former Ambassador of India to KSA and Yemen Dr. Ausaf Sayeed; para-swimmer Shams Aalam; renowned immunotherapist and public health educator Dr. Jamal Khan and other notable Muslims doing remarkable work in various fields. Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan has written foreword for the book.

