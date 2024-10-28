PM, others greets soldiers on Infantry Day

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed the indomitable spirit and courage of all ranks and veterans of the Infantry and said they always stand resolute in the face of any adversity, ensuring the safety and security of the nation.

Infantry Day is celebrated every year to commemorate the landing of the 1st Battalion of the Sikh Regiment at the Srinagar airfield on October 27, 1947, to protect the people of Jammu and Kashmir from the designs of Pakistani Kabaili Raiders aided by the Pakistan Army.

“On Infantry Day, we all salute the indomitable spirit and courage of all Ranks and Veterans of the Infantry, who tirelessly protect us. They always stand resolute in the face of any adversity, ensuring the safety and security of our nation,” Modi said in a post on X.

The infantry embodies the essence of strength, valour and duty, inspiring every Indian, he said.

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan and Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi on Sunday paid homage to infantrymen who died on duty at a solemn ceremony held at the National War Memorial here to mark the 78th Shaurya Diwas.

