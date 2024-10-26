NZ win second Test by 113 runs, India lose first home series in 12 years

PUNE: India lost their first Test series at home in 12 years as New Zealand inflicted a humiliating 113-run defeat riding on Mitchell Santner’s 13-wicket haul in the second Test taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Chasing 359 to win, India resumed the third session at 178/7 but lost their remaining three wickets — Ravichandran Ashwin (18), Akash Deep (1) and Ravindra Jadeja (42) to get all-out for 245 in 60.2 overs, marking their first home Test series defeat since the 1-2 reversal against Alastair Cook-led England in the 2012-13 season.

New Zealand, having won the opening match by 8 wickets, celebrated their first-ever series victory in India since touring here in 1955-56 under Harry Cave.